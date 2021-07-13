The right person, being in the right place, at the right time describes the events that took place on Panama City Beach, Fla. recently.
A local man and his wife were enjoying their vacation when they noticed someone in distress. A happy ending came from what would otherwise have been a tragedy.
Paul Marchese and his wife Elizabeth were relaxing on their vacation June 22nd when he noticed a woman in the water.
“It was a beautiful day, and the beach was busy,” Paul said. There were no lifeguards on duty and a double red flag warning was posted.” A double red flag is an indicator along beaches that the water is not safe for swimming. Unfortunately, people do not always heed such warnings. One woman had gone out too far and began to struggle due to the conditions of the tide.
“I saw her pop up the first time and she began to wave. In the beginning, I thought it was maybe her calling on others to join her in the water. The second time she came up, she was waving in a side-to-side motion,” Paul said. At that moment, his instincts kicked in and he knew he had to help.
Paul’s wife Elizabeth, who is an RN, also recognized the danger. He gave her his phone and began running to the water.
“I saw what was going on and knew Paul had to help. It was an in-the-moment thing,” Elizabeth said. Paul reached the woman and began to bring her to the beach diagonally, which is the method used to safely come back to shore when the ocean’s tides are strong.
The woman was okay and had not taken on water. Later they posed together for a picture and the family of the woman invited the Marchese’s to dinner, but they were not able to attend.
Paul is originally from Massachusetts, but his wife has lived in Logan County her whole life. He says he has a passion for public service. He works for the Russellville Rural Fire Department, is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), and works at the United States Postal Service in Warren County. His family has a past of military service, but he is a first-generation firefighter. “Public service is in my blood,” Marchese said.
It doesn’t surprise Russellville Rural Fire Chief Cheryl Allen one bit that Paul jumped in without regard to his own safety to save another person, that is just who he is.
“Paul has been with the Russellville Rural Fire Department for about a year now. He has been a blessing to our department and community,” said Allen. “Since Paul started with us, he saw the need for more medical response and obtained his EMT license to make that happen. He is an all-around good person who likes to help others and his integrity is second to none. He is a great firefighter and a wonderful person.”
The Marchese’s returned back to their life in Logan County, still processing what had happened. Paul shared, “Family and friends have all been so supportive and loving.”
Paul and his wife plan to continue their roles in public service. They were not able to get the contact information of the woman whom he rescued, but the Marchese’s hope she is doing well and would like to meet her again in the future.
