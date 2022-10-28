Timothy Smotherman, 56, of Russellville, Ky., was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, and charged with violating a local burn ban ordinance; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); arson 3rd degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Smotherman allegedly started a fire at 1799 Stevenson Chapel Road on Friday, Oct. 21, destroying numerous properties.
Upon arrival at the address, deputies determined that Smotherman had started a fire outside the residence that spread to a single-wide trailer, shed, detached garage, and vehicle causing all property to be destroyed. Upon conducting a further search of the property, deputies located methamphetamine inside a bedroom belonging to Smotherman. The investigation is ongoing.
