The Logan County Sheriff’s Department recently made a pair of methamphetamine arrests.
On April 29, deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrived at 272 Emerson Bypass Road to serve a warrant on 20-year-old Selena Russell.
According to a police report, upon arrival drug paraphernalia items were seen in plain view inside. Consent was given to search the home and deputies found multiple items of drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine inside.
Russell was then arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 26, deputies asked for and were granted permission to search a vehicle during a minor traffic stop in Lewisburg, according to a police report.
During the search, deputies found a crystal-like substance in the center console of the car. After a field test, the substance was determined to be methamphetamine. Deputies also found a found a small round mirror, four-inches in diameter above the sun visor that also had a crystal substance on it.
Ashley M. Cropper, 31 of Lewisburg, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was arrested and charged with first degree possession of methamphetamine (second offence), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. She was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.
