Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed John Holder to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services. Holder is from Auburn and serves as the CEO at Com-Care Inc., who handles the day-to-day operations of the Logan County Ambulance Service. This is his second appointment.

“I am honored to be reappointed by the governor to the Kentucky Board of EMS. There are some substantial challenges facing our profession and I’m excited to work alongside some great folks from across the Commonwealth to tackle them,” said Holder. “We aren’t immune to the staffing woes being felt by many disciplines across the state right now. My hope is to find solutions for us while also continuing to be progressive in regards to education and scope of care for all levels of EMS providers.”

