Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed John Holder to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services. Holder is from Auburn and serves as the CEO at Com-Care Inc., who handles the day-to-day operations of the Logan County Ambulance Service. This is his second appointment.
“I am honored to be reappointed by the governor to the Kentucky Board of EMS. There are some substantial challenges facing our profession and I’m excited to work alongside some great folks from across the Commonwealth to tackle them,” said Holder. “We aren’t immune to the staffing woes being felt by many disciplines across the state right now. My hope is to find solutions for us while also continuing to be progressive in regards to education and scope of care for all levels of EMS providers.”
Holder said his broad focus is on two overarching goals. One is to ensure Logan and every other community is provided the very best possible ambulance service and also to ensure that the amazing men and women that answer the call have what they need.
“After college I took what was intended to be a short hiatus to work in EMS and more than 15 years later I’m still at it. It’s been a wild ride so far,” Holder said adding, “From helicopter EMS, medical missions to Guatemala, COVID relief in New York, this profession has not disappointed. My wife Londa and our three children, Ethan, Emma, and Karter have been amazing. They’ve always understood when I had to leave unexpectedly for a call or be away from home for an extended period. Their love and support is incredible.”
Along with being a Board Member with the Kentucky State Board of Emergency Medical Services, Holder has also served as or on: President, South Central Kentucky EMS Directors Association; Vice Chair, Kentucky Board of EMS Medical Oversight Committee; Kentucky Board of EMS Executive Committee; Board Member, Logan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees; Intelligence Liaison Officer, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security; Region Four Hospital Preparedness Program Committee; Tristar Greenview Hospital Association Chest Pain Committee; Logan Memorial Hospital Chest Pain Accreditation Committee; Joint Emergency Communications Operations Board of Logan County; Logan County Emergency Services Training Committee, and the Russellville City Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team Paramedic.
Holder has been a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), COVID-19 New York Deployment; Emergency Management Assistance Compact, Hurricane Gustav Deployment, and Honor Guard Commander — Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Additional Training and Certification include: Flight Paramedic Certification- Board of Critical Care Transport Paramedic Certification; Critical Care Certification Endorsement — Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services; Tactical Paramedic Certification- Board of Critical Care Transport Paramedic Certification; Bowling Green Fire Department Honor Guard Academy; Air Evac Lifeteam Clinical Internship; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Medical Life Support; Advanced Stroke Life Support; Neonatal Resuscitation Provider; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; Pediatric Abusive Head Trauma; Pre-hospital Trauma Life Support; Instructor, “Stop the Bleed”
Holder graduated with a Bachelor of Arts — History, Social Studies Western Kentucky University. He has been serving as Chief Executive Officer with Com-Care, Inc. since 2017.
Holder’s term on the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services will expire July 14, 2026.
