A delegation of Koreans traveled 6,865 miles from Uijeongbu City, Gyeonggi Province, near the greater Seoul area, to visit the historic Red River Meeting House in south Logan County, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
This group was one of 40 who traveled to the U.S., and was one of three in the Commonwealth over the weekend, according to Gwangmyeong Church Pastor Choi Hyunsoo, through interpreter Amelia Pegram of Clarksville, TN. Pegram said “Gwangmyeong” means “luminous.”
Pastor Michael Knight sent the group information about the Second Great Revival that included the Red River Meeting House website and a recent documentary, ‘Western Kentucky’s Role in the Great Awakening,’ featuring Evelyn Richardson as one of the narrators. The documentary was a project of the Hopkins County (KY) Genealogical Society.
During their visit, the group held a small service in the meeting house that included a sermon, Korean hymns, and a group prayer. The prayer prayed was for the American church to find its way back to God and for American pastors to have strength.
Pastor Choi explained, “Fifty years ago, an American pastor visited Korea to spread the word of the gospel, and tens of thousands of people gathered to hear His word.” He continued, “On June 3, this pastor’s grandson is returning to Korea and I hope it’s going to have the same energy as the earlier revival.” He added that they would be praying for America during that time, too.
The group also prayed over Richard and Darlynn Moore, that they would have the wisdom for direction, guidance, and future leadership with Red River Meeting House. Darlynn said, “Their prayers were in their own language but you could feel the presence of the Lord through those prayers even when you didn’t recognize the words spoken.”
“Saturday was such an amazing day for me and others that met 10 South Koreans at the Red River Meeting House as they prayed not for themselves but for the churches right here in America,” added Darlynn, who continued, “It was such a blessing to have been a part of this wonderful day. I have gained 10 new-found friends from South Korea.”
After completing their service, Pastor Choi said, “Being here is the beginning of the work of the Holy Spirit and may be the beginning of a revival within myself to be in this place.”
Choi hopes to hear soon or in the future the news of the American church reviving and finding the path back to God. He also hopes, “The pastors of American churches to be given strength by God.”
Steven Ray, a deacon at Slaughters Christian Church in Slaughters, Ky., said, “My friend, Pastor Michael Knight with the Covenant Community Church in Madisonville (Ky.) asked me to show this group around the area and bring them to three sites in Logan County — Red River Meeting House, where the Second Great Awakening began, Gasper River and Muddy River.”
Ray added, “It’s an honor without any question to show these visitors around. Their faith, their zeal, and their ability to collect the funds to come to Kentucky to do what they’ve done, it’s just amazing. We have people that probably live within 50 to 100 miles from here who don’t even know where Red River is or do anything about it.”
Richard Moore, president of the Red River Meeting House Association, said, “It means a lot having them visit here today. It emphasizes how God’s work just goes around the world.” He continued, “We have people from halfway around the world that want to come to Red River and know what happened here over 200 years ago. What God’s still doing here today just touches my heart and makes me realize why we need to keep the grounds as we do. It’s just amazing how things come together.”
Glenda Clark, author of “A Table in the Frontier,” attended the gathering and said, “One of my favorite places on earth become even more dear to me when a group of men and women from Korea traveled all the way to the Red River Meeting House to pray a very important prayer.”
Clark added, “When I was first told about it some weeks ago, I already knew that I wanted to be there with them. But nothing could prepare me for what awaited us after they arrived.” During and after observing the group’s prayer service, Clark was visibly emotional. Fighting through her emotions, Clark thanked the group “for answered prayers.”
After visiting Red River Meeting House, the group met at Roy’s BBQ for lunch where they connected with local historian Evelyn Richardson who spent the remainder of the day traveling to Gasper River and Muddy River. Richardson said, “I was privileged and humbled to be with this group Saturday.”
“If they love our Lord enough to get here, that means a great deal. The fact that what happened here in Logan County brings people to experience it for themselves and that He brought this group from Korea, highlights that He is still here with us,” continued Richardson, who added, “This is a special place and I feel His presence when I’m on the grounds.”
“At Roy’s BBQ, it was great to observe the interpreter helping these 10 visitors to pick out their “foreign foods” to try while on American soil and better yet to sit down and share a meal,” said Darlynn.
Unplanned stops at Shaker Village at South Union and the Methodist Temple in Russellville, were added to the tour of Logan County. While at the Methodist Temple, the group asked to sing a special song due to the church’s acoustics. “They brought out their phones and began singing ‘Amazing Grace’ in English, then changed to Korean before finishing in English,” shared Darlynn. “It was surprising, but oh, so beautiful,” she added.
Covenant Community Church hosted the group on Sunday during their regular services and then visited the Ark in northern Kentucky.
To view the impromptu performance of “Amazing Grace,” visit the Red River Meeting House FaceBook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.