Lighting for a new project at the Auburn City Park will now be funded thanks to a budgeted $8,000 contribution by the Logan County Fiscal Court.
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes spoke to members of the court Tuesday requesting the funds that are given each year to Auburn and other cities’ parks in the county. Each mayor comes to the court to tell what the funds will be used for. Adairville and Lewisburg’s mayors have already addressed the court.
Mayor Hughes explained what the funds would actually purchase at his city’s park.
“This project has been a three-year goal,” said the mayor. “The project includes a lighted walking trail behind the senior center and a disk golf course. These funds will allow us to complete the lighting part of the project.”
Auburn applied for and received a $25,000 Land & Water grant, putting another $25,000 of local tax dollars towards the cost. Because costs have gone up recently, said Hughes, the city fell a little short in funding to put the lights in.
The $8,000 contribution will help put up six or seven elevated lights and polls which according to Hughes, will help people feel safer at night walking.
