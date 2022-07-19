Alexander, Jefferson K.-07/12/2022-reckless driving-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Ashby, Kaylee B.-07/11/2022-promoting contraband — 2nd degree
Bell, Tiffany R.-07/09/2022-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Bilbrey, Cody Ray-07/12/2022-failure to appear-criminal trespassing-3rd degree-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-tbut or disp shoplifting u/$500
Cantrell, Kassandra L.-07/11/2022-failure to appear
Capps, Timothy J.-07/12/2022-reckless driving-one headlight-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-driving DUI suspended license — 2nd offense-oper mtr vehicle u/infl subst (189a.010(1c) — 2nd-poss cont sub 2nd deg 2nd > off (hallucinogen)obs-poss cont sub, 2nd degree — drug unspecified-none/improper use of temporary tag when required
Davis, Clyde D.-07/12/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting
Davis, Katrina L.-07/12/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting
Elamon, Bobby D.-07/12/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration receipt-no registration plates-license to be in possession-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure to wear seat belts-criminal trespassing-2nd degree-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-tbut or disp all others $500 or more but u/$10,000-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)-bail jumping 1st degree
Ellis, Anthony Maurice-07/13/2022-serving parole violation warrant
Fields, Dustin W.-07/11/2022-speeding 16 mph over limit-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)
Ford, Jerre D.-07/08/2022-failure to appear-burglary, 3rd degree
Garcia, Brittany J.-07/08/2022-failure to appear-flagrant non-support
Hampton, Isaiah L.-07/09/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Hines, Ventrail Lamont-07/13/2022-failure to appear
Howard, Joanna L.-07/13/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)poss of marijuana-tampering with physical evidence
Kisselbaugh, Larry J.-07/11/2022-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Markham, Joseph Arron-07/08/2022-shock probation in felony convictions-probation violation (for technical violation)-tbut or disp auto — $500 or more but u/$10,000-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)-tampering with physical evidence-possession of firearm by convicted felon-persistent felony offender ii
McGehee, Taylor S.-07/08/2022-no operators-moped license-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Phelps, Curtis W.-07/11/2022-non payment of fines
Sims, Rodger D.-07/08/2022-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Thomas, Robert Edward-07/08/2022-speeding 11 mph over limit-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-failure to produce insurance card-oper mtr veh u/influence alc/drugs/etc. .08 4th or >-shock probation in felony convictions-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-probation violation (for technical violation)-persistent felony offender ii
Williams, Taneisha R.-07/13/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting
Wilson, Robert Brian-07/08/2022-probation violation (for felony offense)-serving parole violation warrant-burglary, 2nd degree-theft by deception-include cold checks u/$500-forgery, 2nd degree-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree(identify)-persistent felony offender I
