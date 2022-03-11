The latest version of a medical marijuana bill is scheduled to be heard by the House Judiciary committee this week and on Tuesday, State Senator Whitney Westerfield announced in a statement that he would support the bill if it passes the House.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville, and co-sponsored by over 50 other state representatives from both parties, would establish a restrictive program that prohibits both the growing of marijuana at home and the smoking of the flowers. It would, however, allow patients with a variety of ailments, to use cannabis orally or topically.
“I will support Rep. Nemes’ HB136,” Westerfield said in his statement. “I continue to have concerns about the risk of increased access to marijuana, particularly among youth and young adults for whom it remains a recreational and gateway drug. I also have concerns about the precedent we’re setting by ignoring federal law.”
The bill would allow patients with four qualifying conditions to use the drug. Those include chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and nausea, which is common in cancer patients.
“I’ve heard too many stories, in my district and out, from those long suffering and their loved ones left behind, that marijuana brought comfort and relief when nothing else worked,” Westerfield said. “I imagine what sons have done to obtain marijuana for their dying mothers, or what parents have done for a child struggling with a severe seizure disorder. I believe HB136 creates a place for he market to function, as it has now in 37 other states, while making access safely regulated for those in need.”
A previous version of Nemes’ bill passed the House in 2020, but did not receive a vote in the Senate.
