A couple of the county’s inmates recently got into mischief at the recycling center during work release which promoted coordinator Nathan Cockrill to request a commercial camera system. According to Cockrill, a camera system would help this problem in the future.
The recycling center, along with many county, city, and non-profit agencies utilize inmate labor. The recycling center has had a cheap camera system in the past to monitor illegal dumping. However, now, says Cockrill, a good one is needed to monitor the inmates when they are out there working.
The center has a manager who supervises the inmates but there is a lot of loading and work that required them to move about the property.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport said he supported the camera system as did magistrate Jason Harper and Judge-Executive Logan Chick.
“I’m less worried about catching someone putting something in the wrong bin as much as I am worried about the liability of inmates being at the recycling center,” said Davenport. “We need every inch of the inside of that place on camera. I don’t, however, support using a cheap system. We need commercial-grade cameras so if there is an incident it will be caught and the jailer can get with the judge and review the video. It’s a good insurance policy for us.”
Magistrate Harper said a camera system should be in every county building, mentioning the shelter. The shelter utilizes inmate labor and has had trouble with them in the past.
The court asked Cockrill to get quotes on a commercial camera system.
“You have to stay on top of it,” said jailer Phil Gregory who supported a camera system at the recycling center. “You have to keep eyes on them all the time and with a camera, you will be able to roll it back.”
Magistrate Davenport said he knew Cockrill and manager Tim Pitts did as much as they could keeping an eye on the inmates but believed the camera system would be just another piece of insurance the county needs and would make the jail and Cockrill feel better.
