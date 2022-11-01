Anderson, Richard C.-10/23/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Prescription Cont Sub Not In Prop Contain 2nd >Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana
Bellar, Jerry Wayne-10/25/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Browder, Clyde Ray-10/24/2022-Failure To Appear-Fugitive From Another State (Misdemeanor)
Burton, Jacob S.-10/23/2022-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st
Cline, James E.-10/26/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Cook, Megan L.-10/24/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Cowles, Matthew Curtis-10/24/2022-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1St Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)-Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More-Drug Paraphernalia — Deliver/manufacture-Poss Cont Sub 1st Off, 2nd Degree-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine)-Driving Without License/negligence In Accident
Daniel, Dekorian Alejandro-10/26/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Davis, Sirryan Mcarthur-10/24/2022-Speeding 23 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Non Payment Of Fines-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Dempsey, Pamela Yvonne-10/26/2022-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Doom, Rachael-10/26/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Dowlen, Deante V.-10/26/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Duncan, Lisa B.-10/24/2022-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Edwards, Michael Lee-10/20/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1St Off-Failure To Appear-Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Galloway, Charles Leveal-10/25/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Jordan, Damine B.-10/26/2022-Sexual Abuse — 1st Degree (Obs)-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Klumpp, Kasey J.-10/21/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Logan, Michael A.-10/20/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Mabon, Antonio Michael- 10/26/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Mcfarlan, Santanna A.-10/26/2022-Failure To Appear
Mount, Aileen M.-10/26/2022-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Osborne, Robbie Lee-10/22/2022-Failure To Appear
Porterfiled, Donald Wayne-10/26/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1St Deg, 1St Off (Methamphetamine)
Robertson, Eddie L.-10/26/2022-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Theft Of Identity Of Another W/o Consent-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Forgery, 1st Degree-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 1st Degree (Identify)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Engaging In Organized Crime-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10,000
Salyer, Billy Joe-10/25/2022-Assault, 2Nd Degree-Strangulation 1st Degree
Schulze, Robert L.-10/25/2022-Failure To Appear
Sheppard, Katherine J.-10/21/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Appear-Oper Mtr Veh U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum), 2nd-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Smotherman, Timothy Wade-10/26/2022-Local Burning Ban-Arson, 3rd Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Woodard, Allen Hardy-10/20/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer
Wynn, Patrick Jay-10/20/2022-Carry Concealed Weapon By Prioro Deadly Weapon Felony Offender-Resisting Arrest-Obstructions/interference With An Officer-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense — Drug Unspecified-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)
