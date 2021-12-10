The Schochoh Christmas parade drew a crowd again this year as tractors, trucks, wagons, and politicians could be seen driving down the roads of this small tight-knit farming community.
The parade has been held for at least the past 32 years. It’s been told the event began when James Smith was pulled down the road by Snowball, his horse.
“There was a great turnout of entries and people lined the streets. It was great weather for a parade,” said Jennifer Moore who has been volunteering to help the parade for the past
11 years.
The annual BBQ served each year has been put on hold the past two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Moore says she is hopeful to continue the tradition of free BBQ
next year.
“We were just being cautious over COVID this year with our building being smaller. We usually feed between 300-500 people,”
said Moore.
