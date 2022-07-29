Auburn man arrested after gun incident

James Roberts, 50, of Auburn, was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 after an incident involving a gun.
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Russellville Police, and Kentucky State Police, responded to a complaint on Matlock Road, Auburn at approximately 6:40 p.m after a caller said her father (Roberts), was intoxicated and had shot her mother’s vehicle, then going into the home where she heard another shot fired.
