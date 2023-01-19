A Russellville man died Tuesday while working on a roof on Third Street in downtown Russellville.
According to the Logan County Coroner’s Office, Mike Dossett, 27, died after apparently coming into contact with an electrical line. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.
Authorities are waiting on an autopsy report from the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the cause of death. A second man, who was working alongside Dossett, was transported to a Nashville hospital and was considered to be in stable condition at the time of the transport.
Funeral services for Dossett are planned for Friday at 1 p.m. at at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Alan Woodard officiating with burial to follow in Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Dossett is survived by two sons and a daughter.
