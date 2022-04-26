The Norton Excellence in Teaching Award recipient, Shelia Marable, Russellville High School alumna, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) High School, Louisville, Ky. for her outstanding work and dedication to her students. She was nominated by her peers and selected by the PRP High School Alumni Association.
She is the daughter of BirdiePosey Marable and the late Raymon Marable, the granddaughter of the late Harvey Lee and Lena Mae Posey of Russellville, Ky., and the late Morris Lee and Mary Maxine Marable of Erin, Tenn.
Her specialization is Career and Technical Education (CTE), focusing on graphic design, post-secondary readiness, and student success. Since changing careers, she has been teaching for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) for five years. Previously, she was an assistant manager and graphic designer at the University of Louisville and an adjunct professor at the Sullivan College of Technology and Design.
From one of her nominators:
“Walk into her classroom, you will find a learning community. You will see students engaged in learning, a teacher passionate about her subject, and a classroom that emulates real-world experiences. Ms. Marable is focused on preparing her students to be better employees and better people. Her students learn skills that will be necessary after they leave PRP: to work as a team to achieve a common goal; to respect the value of all those in the classroom/workplace; to be responsible for the work and the classroom environment. In Shelia Marable’s classroom, all are worthy of success. Through communication with students and a connection with parents/guardians, Ms. Marable has created this sense of community that has provided support and encouragement for her students and families. As a result, her students feel that they are important, and this has created a sense of ‘family’ in her classroom. These aren’t just techniques learned in a classroom management class. Students are very astute at knowing the difference between a phony and the real thing.
“Ms. Marable is genuinely thoughtful and caring about all who enter her door. Her dedication has won the respect of students, administrators, and other teachers. For some, teaching is a career, but for Shelia Marable, it is a calling. PRP is blessed that Shelia Marable chose to make our school her teaching home. It is with admiration that I nominate Ms. Shelia Marable for the Excellence in Teaching Award.”
Shelia was introduced during the induction ceremony by one of her senior design students that stated the following:
“Two to three minutes isn’t enough time to acknowledge how great a teacher Ms. Marable is. She is from Russellville, Ky., and graduated from Russellville High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from the University of Louisville and a Master’s in Career and Technical Education from Murray State University. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership. She’s passionate about building relationships and is an advocate and ally for diversity, equity, inclusion, and creating a purposeful and meaningful sense of belonging in and outside of her classroom. She makes us feel welcomed and valued at school. In her design class, I learned about bleeds, kerning, spacing, and the difference between san serif and serif fonts. I’m more of a paintbrush or clay type of girl. I always loved going to school to go to 6th period to sit right in front of her. Many kids have enrolled in the pathway, thinking this isn’t what they thought it would be. It’s hard, but after meeting Ms. Marable and learning how design is used in everyday life, we all say we’re glad we chose the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Design Academy. I don’t see her as a teacher anymore because I graduated early. I see her as a mentor or a life coach still teaching me about life outside of school. Ms. Marable has taught me to stand up for myself and has taught her students that if we feel like we’re not being treated right, we need to speak up for ourselves. She is like a mother to all of her kids. She cares for us like her own and even tells us when we’re wrong, just like her own. I’m going to miss school because of Ms. Marable. She has made an impact on my life since my sophomore year. School can be demanding and tedious, but I can say that the relationships she builds with her students are unmatched. When I was informed that she won this award, I wasn’t shocked because she deserved it. She puts in the time, the work, and the effort with her students, and she displays all the good qualities of a teacher.”
