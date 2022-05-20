Members of the fiscal court hired two lawn care professionals to take care of four properties it is responsible for at the request of Renew Russellville, a subcommittee through the Chamber of Commerce made up of individuals wanting to make a difference in Logan County. The mission of the group is to revitalize Russellville by encouraging beautification, nurturing community progress, empowering governmental affairs, and welcoming economic growth.
George Nations, the co-chair of Renew Russellville, addressed the court last week saying a meeting was held in which a discussion was had about things that would improve the overall look of Logan County.
“I live on South Main Street and walk past the Justice Center on a daily basis and we felt like the maintenance, lawn care, and weeds were subpar,” said Nations to the court adding, that he had spoken with Judge-Executive Logan Chick who advised the group to come to the court.
Nations came ready with three quotes to maintain the lawn, supply weed control, fertilization, and seed at the Logan County Justice Center, historic Logan County Courthouse, the County Archives building, and PVA office.
A majority of the court took the group’s recommendation of hiring South Central Outdoors to perform mowing at $350 a year and TruGreen, Inc. to perform lawn treatment applications up to six per year at $2,620 annually. This year will be prorated due to missed treatments. “TruGreen takes care of the square for the city of Russellville,” said Nations. Magistrates Jack Crossley and Barry Wright were absent from the meeting. Magistrate Robert Chyle voted yes on hiring South Central Outdoors to cut the grass, but voted no on hiring TruGreen as did Judge Chick. “It’s not that I am against it. I just think we should have given it more thought,” said the Judge
“These properties are on one of the main streets in our city. I am for trying to improve them,” said magistrate Tyler Davenport.
The county has a full-time maintenance employee who is charged with lawn care as well as many other duties. Magistrate Thomas Bouldin said he was curious if hiring outside businesses would jeopardize the employment of the employee, and if he would have enough to do once lawn care was no longer his responsibility. Judge Chick assured Bouldin he would have plenty to do but warned the court he was not sure the Administrative Offices of the Courts would reimburse the county for the work at the Justice Center.
“My mind is made up. I’m all for having a professional service to do it and take the responsibility off our guy so he can focus on other maintenance issues,” said magistrate Bouldin who made the two motions to hire. “We can try the service for a year and see how it goes.”
