Longtime Logan Memorial Hospital nursing leader Shirley Blick promoted to role of Chief Nursing Officer

Logan Memorial Hospital (LMH) announced on May 19th, that longtime LMH nursing leader and Interim Chief Nursing Officer Shirley Blick, MHA, BSN, RN, RRT, CEN, has been elevated to the permanent role of Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for the hospital. Blick, who has worked at LMH since 1999, also held the position of Senior Director of Nursing and Ancillary Services while concurrently serving as interim CNO.
“We are so excited to have Shirley Blick step into this important leadership role as Chief Nursing Officer,” said Andrew Bedi, Chief Executive Officer of LMH. “She is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of clinical experience and expertise. Her commitment to patient care, physicians, employees, and the community is evident in all that she does, and I know that she will help us further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
As Senior Director of Nursing and Ancillary Services, Blick has been overseeing the clinical operations of the 75-bed hospital. During her more than two decades at LMH, she has also held the positions of Director of Cardiopulmonary and Emergency Services, Emergency Room RN, and respiratory therapist.
“Logan Memorial Hospital is such an important part of this community,” Blick said. “I am really excited to take on this new role and join this incredible team of individuals. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists and helping the leadership team look for even more ways to improve the overall health and well-being of this community.”
Blick earned the degrees of Master of Healthcare Administration and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Austin Peay State University. She’s also an alumna of Hopkinsville (Kentucky) Community College. Blick is a certified emergency nurse, registered respiratory therapist, and a member of the Emergency Nurse Association and American Trauma Association.
A part ScionHealth, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Kentucky, and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and Imaging technology including PACS, 3D digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo, and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011
