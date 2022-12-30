Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will offer the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree beginning in 2023.

Medical Laboratory Technicians perform lab tests that help medical professionals diagnose and treat diseases. Students in the MLT program at SKYCTC will learn how to collect and analyze blood and body fluids and other necessary skills to work in a clinical laboratory, hospital, or other health agency. Graduates of the program will receive an associate of applied science degree.

