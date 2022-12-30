Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will offer the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree beginning in 2023.
Medical Laboratory Technicians perform lab tests that help medical professionals diagnose and treat diseases. Students in the MLT program at SKYCTC will learn how to collect and analyze blood and body fluids and other necessary skills to work in a clinical laboratory, hospital, or other health agency. Graduates of the program will receive an associate of applied science degree.
“We are pleased to add the Medical Laboratory Technician program to the College’s Allied Health & Nursing division,” said Dr. Angie Harlan, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC. “SKYCTC strives to provide an affordable and flexible college education that prepares students for high-demand careers in our region. Like most careers in the healthcare sector, the demand for skilled medical laboratory technicians continues to grow locally and nationally. Graduates of our program will be well-positioned to begin careers in our local hospitals, outpatient clinics and laboratories.”
MLT careers are on the rise in Kentucky. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that positions for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians, a similar job title to medical laboratory technicians, are expected to grow 7% between 2021 and 2031 (BLS, 2022). At this rate, 21,800 new openings will open in this field nationally. By comparison, this predicted growth rate is faster than the average across all occupations during that same decade (5%). Specific to Kentucky, growth in this field is projected to increase by 3% from 2022-26. The average salary for an MLT in Kentucky is $42,259.
The Medical Laboratory Technician program at SKYCTC will seek accreditation by the National Accreditation Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS), the premier agency for international accreditation and approval of educational programs in the clinical laboratory sciences and related healthcare disciplines.
For more information about the MLT program, contact Dr. Bridget Ledford Waters at 270-901-4370 or bridget.waters@kctcs.edu.
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College helps students fulfill their dreams of creating a better life through quality education, small class sizes, and the most affordable tuition in Kentucky. In addition, SKYCTC partners with businesses and industries to align college programs to meet the needs of regional employers. SKYCTC was recognized as a Top 150 U.S. Community College in 2021 by the Aspen Institute and is an eight-time winner of the Kentucky Best Places to Work. SKYCTC has six campuses with locations in Bowling Green, Glasgow and Franklin, and is one of 16 colleges that comprise the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
