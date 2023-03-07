Bellamy, Gabriel Lewis-03/01/2023 -Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Bellar, Paul David-02/28/2023-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Browder, Birdie L.-02/23/2023-One Headlight-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Carter, Troy Lynn-02/26/2023-Failure To Appear
Chestnut, Robert Bryan-02/23/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)-Strangulation 2nd Degree
Crisp, Jeffery Lee-02/27/2023-Failure To Appear
Dearing, Joshua M.-03/01/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Dixon, Shekinah G.-02/27/2023-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Careless Driving-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 2Nd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Dukes, Akeem Zaki-02/25/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Ellis, John Daniel-02/23/2023-State Inmate
Emery, Kristina M.-02/28/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Garcia, Jose Luis-02/28/2023-Alc Intox In A Pub Place 3rd Or > Off In 12 Months
Goodwin, Christopher J.-03/01/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Gray, Patrick Sean-02/24/2023-Hitchhiking On Limited Access Facilities-Menacing-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Falsely Reporting An Incident-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Harris, Deonte D.-03/01/2023-Fugitive From Another State (Misdemeanor)
Hays, Jessica Danielle-03/01/2023-Failure To Appear
Johnson, Scott M.-03/01/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Key, Phallin Jade-02/27/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Lacefield, Dallas Michael Clae-02/25/2023-Failure To Appear
Luster, Floyd A.-02/28/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Marshall, Keasha Sue-02/26/2023-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Massey, Mary J.-02/27/2023-Excessive Windshield/ Window Tinting-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Mckenney, Kevin Lee-03/01/2023-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Page, Jerry Shane-02/28/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Pendleton, Kenneth E.-02/26/2023-Improper Equipment-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Posey, Quinton Deshawn-03/01/2023-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Roberts, Phillip-02/25/2023-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Criminal Trespass-1st Degree-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Burglary, 2nd Degree
Slack, Whitney Brooke-03/01/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Stevenson, Lloyd Jackson-02/23/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Willeford, Michael D.-02/25/2023-Failure To Appear
Wilson, Dustin Kyle-03/01/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Wood, Benjamin M.-03/01/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Zackery, Nicholas E.-03/01/2023-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
