On Saturday, June 4th, at approximately 1:35 p.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle collision with injuries on U.S. 431 South/Nashville Road, and Schochoh Road.
According to the sheriff’s department, Stephen Stuehmeyer, 57, of Clarksville, Tenn. was traveling westbound on Schochoh Road when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Schochoh Road and U.S. 431 South. For unknown reasons, Stuehmeyer failed to observe another vehicle driven by Rachel Pomeroy, 28, of Adairville, who was traveling northbound on U.S. 431 South. Stuehmeyer pulled out directly in her path. Pomeroy was unable to stop before impacting the driver’s side of Stuehmeyer’s vehicle.
Stuehmeyer sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn. Pomeroy and her passenger, Kyle Pomeroy, 31, also of Adairville, sustained injuries in the accident as well. An infant in Pomeroy’s vehicle was secured in a child safety seat and sustained only minor marks from the seatbelt straps. All three occupants in Pomeroy’s vehicle were transported by EMS to Logan Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday, June 4th, at approximately 1:14 p.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 68 bypass at Newtown Road, Russellville in reference to a two-vehicle injury collision.
Preliminary investigation revealed Debra Warren, 54, of Russellville attempted to make a left turn from the westbound turning lane of U.S. 68 bypass onto Newtown Road. Warren subsequently entered the path of an already eastbound vehicle operated by Karen Mcgee, 47, of Russellville. The front of Mcgee’s vehicle struck the passenger side of the Warren vehicle. Warren’s vehicle then overturned and rolled at least two times before coming to final rest off the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.
Warren was flown by way of an air ambulance to a regional hospital. A juvenile passenger in the Warren vehicle was transported to a Bowling Green area hospital, as was Mcgee.
