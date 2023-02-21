Logan County Solid Waste coordinator Nathan Cockrill recently asked the fiscal court to consider moving the free dump Saturday from the 2nd and 4th weekend to the 1st and 3rd. This request came as a suggestion from a resident who believes it would benefit those who have excess trash during recycle week.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin said, “I’m indifferent about it. Personally, I don’t know of anyone who is going to take advantage of that because recycling was on the third week.” He also said, “Changing it is going to hurt more people than it’s going to help, that is my opinion.”
In the end, the court took no action but agreed to revisit the topic if interest in moving the free dump days at the transfer station increases.
Another issue Cockrill brought to the court’s attention was recyclable contamination. Cockrill said, “Sam Upperman, manager of Scot Waste, called me out of the blue and said, ‘The company who takes our recycling out of Louisville is threatening to double our rates because of the contamination issue.’ ”
The county currently pays about $34 per ton for recyclable loads. The allowable limit for contamination is 20%, but recent loads have been as high as 65% contaminated.
During court, Cockrill shared photos with the magistrates from a recent visit to the Apex Transfer station. The photos included recyclable collection with bags of trash identified from the Coopertown Road — Homer Road area.
Bouldin said, “People need to be mindful of what the contract states. You get weekly pick-up of a 96-gallon tote, any and everything you can put in there. If you have overflow, that is for you to manage — it is not Scot Waste’s responsibility. It’s your trash, you bought it, and you’re responsible for it.”
Cockrill wants to remind everyone that recyclable items are not to be bagged, should not include food waste, and should not include loose plastic bags. Items that are not recyclable include flexible packaging, cups with wax or plastic coatings, and polystyrene foam and plastic. Other items such as dirty diapers, household items such as clothing and accessories, and medical or garage waste. Although glass is recyclable, it is not currently accepted.
Items that are recyclable include plastic bottles and containers and food and beverage cans after they have been rinsed, paper, flattened cardboard and paperboard, and food and beverage containers.
