Logan County Solid Waste coordinator Nathan Cockrill recently asked the fiscal court to consider moving the free dump Saturday from the 2nd and 4th weekend to the 1st and 3rd. This request came as a suggestion from a resident who believes it would benefit those who have excess trash during recycle week.

Magistrate Thomas Bouldin said, “I’m indifferent about it. Personally, I don’t know of anyone who is going to take advantage of that because recycling was on the third week.” He also said, “Changing it is going to hurt more people than it’s going to help, that is my opinion.”

