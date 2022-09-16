Armstrong, Autumn M.-09/01/2022-theft by deception-include cold checks $10,000 or more
Ashby, Kaylee B.-09/02/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-traff in cont sub, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Ballard, Seth H.-09/01/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)
Brown, Jessica Lynn-09/01/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license
Coursey, Kaleb A.-09/05/2022-menacing-resisting arrest
Crisp, Jeffery L.-09/06/2022-failure to appear
Elmore, Terry S.-09/05/2022-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)-assault, 2nd degree
Hall, Daniel R.-09/01/2022-failure to appear-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Hatfield, Jacob S.-09/03/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-traf in marijuana ( > 5 lbs.) 1st off-poss of marijuana
Jones, Kennesia D.-09/07/2022-failure to appear
Mazuera, Danny John-09/05/2022-assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)-failure to appear
McCathern, Tayora N.-09/01/2022-speeding 17 mph over limit-operating on sus or rev oper license-improper registration plate-no registration receipt-no registration plates-improper display of registration plates-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-endangering the welfare of a minor-no other state registration receipt-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-traf in marijuana ( 8 oz to < 5 lbs.) 1st off
Parker, Todd C.-09/01/2022-failure to appear
Piper, Thomas E.-09/01/2022-failure to appear
Pope, Michelle L.-09/01/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-traff in cont sub, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Posey, Quinton Deshawn-09/01/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure to appear-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Rich, Charles Dewayne-09/07/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Shephard, Jody M.-09/06/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified
Shipwash, Jason-09/07/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-theft by deception-include cold checks
West Jr., Dennis L.-09/06/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Yates, Presley Morgan-09/01/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.