The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested Perry Shifflet of Milton Sharpe Road, Russellville on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Shifflet is being charged with Animal Cruelty, Second Degree.

According to the complaint warrant, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for Animal Cruelty at 275 Milton Sharpe Road, Russellville, with help from the Logan County Humane Society. There were 115 dogs varying in age, health, and breed housed at this location.

