The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested Perry Shifflet of Milton Sharpe Road, Russellville on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Shifflet is being charged with Animal Cruelty, Second Degree.
According to the complaint warrant, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for Animal Cruelty at 275 Milton Sharpe Road, Russellville, with help from the Logan County Humane Society. There were 115 dogs varying in age, health, and breed housed at this location.
Approximately 22 puppies were located inside a concrete shed directly beside the residence. In the shed, there was no air-conditioning or circulation besides a small floor fan. The temperature outside was 90°F. Inside the garage, there was a long row of three to four crates. In each column, two to three crates were stacked on top of each other. Within each crates, there were approximately 14 puppies. According to the warrant, the way the crates were positioned, would indicate that the puppies on the top of the columns could possibly defecate on the lower crates.
There were 40 to 50 small breed dogs located on the back porch of the residence. These dogs did not have access to food, nor do they have adequate space to move. The dogs had long, jagged, or broken nails, had severely matted fur, and most were infested with fleas. There were 15 large and small breed dogs located in the backyard of the residence but many could not be seen due to the overgrown foliage. They did not have access to clean water, and due to the foliage, could not move freely. Inside his residence, puppies ranging from 1 to 10 weeks of age were found in plastic moving totes or small crates.
All dogs were seized and taken to the Logan County Humane Society. Every dog was vetted by the Logan County Animal Clinic to access their overall health conditions. Usually, animals are rated on a scale system of 1-5 with 1 being the lowest possible health score and 5 being the highest. Many dogs receive lower than two on their overall health conditions.
The Logan County Animal Clinic will document and provide all findings of each animal to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department once completed.
Shifflet willingly surrendered all dogs to the Logan County Humane Society so they could be adopted to proper homes and given the extensive vet care treatment needed.
