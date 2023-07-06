RUSNWS-07-06-23 CARPENTER CENTER POOL

The Carpenter Center’s lap pool is almost ready to reopen.

 PHOTO BY DENISE SHOULDERS

The long-awaited reopening of the Carpenter Center lap pool is on the horizon after almost a year and a half of being closed.

JoAnn DeArmond, director of the center, said, “First, we had boiler issues and had to buy a new one to heat the pool. Then we started detecting issues with the old liner. It had been in there for about 15-20 years. It was bubbling and pulling away from the walls, so it was just time to be replaced.”

