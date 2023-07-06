The long-awaited reopening of the Carpenter Center lap pool is on the horizon after almost a year and a half of being closed.
JoAnn DeArmond, director of the center, said, “First, we had boiler issues and had to buy a new one to heat the pool. Then we started detecting issues with the old liner. It had been in there for about 15-20 years. It was bubbling and pulling away from the walls, so it was just time to be replaced.”
DeArmond also explained that the Russellville City Council voted to address the ceiling issues since the area was closing for repairs. “Repairs to the ceiling were done before the liner was replaced,” she said. DeArmond explained that H&H Sheetmetal installed new rolls of insulation and then added a rigid fiberglass layer to keep it in place. However, supply chain issues kept derailing progress.
“In the day and time we’re in now, it took time to get parts and construction material,” shared DeArmond. She continued, “Once they finished the ceiling, I was able to get the pool contractors going on that portion of the work. We’ve done everything on our part. It’s nothing on our part, it’s just the way of the world. When they were working on the ceiling, we had to stop and wait on something to come in.”
Completing the ceiling work required both pools to be drained and that brought attention to similar issues with the therapy pool as the lap pool. “We noticed it had some issues because the liner is as old as the other pool,” explained DeArmond. She believes work on the therapy pool will be much quicker.
On Friday, June 30th, DeArmond was working on filling the 134,000-gallon lap pool and hopes to reopen the pool within two weeks after all steps to do so are completed. “Once the pool is filled, the health department will come inspect it, then the boiler has to be lit, and there are a few other little things that have to be done,” DeArmond explained.
“For those who don’t mind using the lap pool but are used to the therapy pool, I’ll put the handicap steps in to get in and out easier,” DeArmond shared. The lap pool will be heated to 80 degrees. Once repairs are made to the therapy pool, it will be heated to 90 degrees.
There are a few things DeArmond wants the citizens to know about the center. “The Carpenter Center is a public pool, we are not a private club. If you are a Logan County resident or just want to use the pool, you are welcome here. You can purchase yearly, monthly, or daily passes,” she said and added, “For $5.30 you can get a daily pass if you just want to come one day and use the pool or if you only use the pool every once in a while.”
Children are welcome at the pools. If they are under four years of age, they are to be accompanied by someone while in the pool. All toddlers, especially those who are not potty-trained, are to have on swim diapers. Children under the age of 14 are to be accompanied by someone aged 16 or older.
For more information on passes for the center or the many classes offered, call 270-726-5052 or drop by the center at 265 N. Main Street in Russellville.
