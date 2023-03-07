What do you get when you mix bikers, medical professionals, kids with serious chronic health conditions, and a bunch of volunteers with hearts as big as the sky? Camp Rainbow.

Camp Rainbow happens every year at Brandon Springs Group Camp in Land Between the Lakes, near Dover, Tenn. Volunteers from Premier Medical Group are always present and each of the nearly 45 campers has at least one personal counselor 24/7. Activities available include swimming, boating, fishing, dancing, crafts, karaoke, softball, and a huge carnival just for the campers to enjoy. So much more happens at camp than these activities, though. Friends are made. Challenges are met. Fears are overcome. Dreams are realized.

