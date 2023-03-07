What do you get when you mix bikers, medical professionals, kids with serious chronic health conditions, and a bunch of volunteers with hearts as big as the sky? Camp Rainbow.
Camp Rainbow happens every year at Brandon Springs Group Camp in Land Between the Lakes, near Dover, Tenn. Volunteers from Premier Medical Group are always present and each of the nearly 45 campers has at least one personal counselor 24/7. Activities available include swimming, boating, fishing, dancing, crafts, karaoke, softball, and a huge carnival just for the campers to enjoy. So much more happens at camp than these activities, though. Friends are made. Challenges are met. Fears are overcome. Dreams are realized.
Leah Gloyd, who was diagnosed with Leukemia at age three was a camper for several years and is now a counselor, says it best, “People say Disney World is the most magical place on earth. It is not. Camp Rainbow is. I’ve been to both, and even though Disney World is great, I’d still pick Camp Rainbow, hands down, every time.”
Camp Rainbow (C. R.) began as a dream in the heart of Diane Miner and Mary Woodall to have a place where children with serious medical conditions could forget their disabilities for a short time and just be a “normal” kid at a summer camp. The Dream Factory, which began in 1980 in Hopkinsville, Ky. to grant wishes to critically ill children, started a chapter in Clarksville, Tenn. in 1982 and quickly embraced C. R.
Around the same time, a group of bikers in Clarksville, Tenn. were searching for a cause they could support and invest their time and energy in. Soon this group, the “Bikers Who Care” or BWC heard about the Dream Factory and Camp Rainbow. BWC donated several hundred dollars in 1983 and is now the largest contributor to C. R.
Leah was only five years old when she first attended C. R. “I was nervous, but I thought Gail, my counselor, looked like the fairy godmother from Cinderella. I felt safe with her. I wanted to do everything, and I knew I COULD do everything, so I did,” said Leah. “I swam, I rode a horse, on a motorcycle, in a hot air balloon, and in a sportscar. Now, as a counselor, my campers want to do all those things. This year they had a huge ladder firetruck and my camper wanted to ride up in the ladder. When I was a kid, heights didn’t bother me. As an adult, I didn’t want to go 200 feet up in the air, but I did for her. You are not the camper’s parent; you are their friend. So as a friend, you help them do everything they want to do while at camp, helping them see their abilities rather than their disabilities.” One of Leah’s younger brothers was also a counselor for a couple of years. “I was so glad to finally be able to share this experience with someone. It takes a special person to do this,” added Leah.
Jereme Miner, Diane’s son, is now the director of Camp Rainbow, which just celebrated its 40th year. He has a full-time job in Clarksville and feels blessed to have enough flexibility to be able to do all that is required for camp. “Camp Rainbow has been a part of my whole life, my whole family. My parents and grandparents were very instrumental in the Dream Factory and C. R. One of the best parts of Camp Rainbow is seeing kids who used to be campers come back and volunteer. Knowing this camp impacts a child for life makes it all worthwhile. Another great part of this camp is seeing these big, burly guys from the BWC help these little children. Let me tell you, if you can come here and give 110% and don’t cry like a baby by the end of the week, you are a bigger man than I am,” said Jereme.
Leah encourages anyone who would like to be a part of C. R. to do so. “If you have a child who would be able to go to camp, send them. Don’t be afraid. Your child will feel ‘normal’ and like part of a big family. If you would like to volunteer, do so, knowing you will be emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausted by the end of the week but forever changed by the kids and other volunteers at camp. I would trust anyone there with my life. I want to buy a Harley now just so I can be a part of the BWC,” Leah said.
BWC continues to have fundraisers throughout the year in the Clarksville area to support the Dream Factory, C. R., and other causes involving kids.
Jereme, the Dream Factory’s chapter representative says the best way to support this camp is at clarksvillecamprainbow.org or dreamfactoryinc.org. “There are 32 chapters in the U.S. We continued to grant dreams through Covid even though other similar programs shut down. The Dream Factory has a total of only three paid employees. More money directly reaches the kids through the Dream Factory than with other organizations. Plus, you know your money is helping local kids and Camp Rainbow,” said Jereme.
