Logan County Schools’ December board meeting was bittersweet as two of the school board members served for their final board meeting.
Board Chairman Kenny Robertson and Board Vice-chairman Phil Baker have been dedicated representatives of both Logan County, Adairville, and the Chandlers communities, respectfully. They have both dutifully served the students, staff, and school communities during their time on the Logan County Board of Education.
In every school board decision, Robertson and Baker held the students’ best interests at heart.
Logan’s administrators, fellow school board members, and the community celebrated both Robertson and Baker during a reception before the December board meeting.
Robertson has served on the Logan County Board of Education for 28 years.
“When I interviewed for a seat on the Logan County School Board 28 and a half years ago, I had no idea what lay ahead, but I knew our local school had needs that I hoped we could resolve,” said Robertson. “Reflecting back now as I retire from school board service, I am proud of all that has been accomplished by the entire boards over the years, especially the completion of all updated facilities and the completion of the Career & Technology Center with a new sports complex. It has been an honor and privilege to serve not only as Adairville’s representative but service to all Logan County Schools and to give our children the best opportunities possible.”
Baker has served on the Logan County Board of Education for 13 years.
“Serving on the Logan County School Board for the last 13+ years has been one of my most rewarding accomplishments,” said Baker. “I have had some of the best teammates (board members, superintendents, teachers/staff, parents) anyone could ask for! These teammates made our jobs as board members so easy and rewarding. They are the driving force behind the success we have had and will continue to have in our schools. The board members and I have all worked together with one goal in mind ... the children.”
Over the last few years, said Backer, he has seen so many improvements in technology, and he is proud to say that Logan County has embraced that technology and made it more available to its students. “Putting technology in the hands of children that may not see until they have transitioned to a post-high school education or a work environment is crucial,” said Baker giving a for instance. “When the Covid protocol the board presented to its staff and teachers came down, they were able to use the technology available to them and teach our kids to the best of their ability with the condition presented to them. And for that, I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.”
The number of educational improvements and changes Baker says he has seen since he began on the board in 2009 is phenomenal. He added what is more impressive is the way that the teachers and students adapt and master these changes.
“In my time on the board, we were able to get so much done with the facilities,” said Baker. “Roofs and parking lots at all schools were repaired and/or replaced. A district-wide lighting and energy savings plan was brought into place that saves the district thousands of dollars each year. Improved Athletic facilities that include work to the softball field, baseball field, football field, tennis courts, a new track and soccer field, and the new indoor athletic practice facility.”
What is possibly the biggest accomplishment Baker is the proudest of is the Logan County Career & Technical Center (CTC). “The Logan County CTC has given so many educational opportunities to the students of Logan County, Todd County, and Russellville,” said Baker. “The collaboration with the school system, local industries, and the state shows what we can accomplish when we work together.
Baker added he is very appreciative of Mr. Mullins, Mr. Kemp, and all past and current board members, all the teacher’s staff and employees, the parents, and all others that supported him during his time on the board.
“I will miss serving on the Logan County Board but know I will always have Cougar Pride,” said Baker.
