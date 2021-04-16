The county is still seeing several active cases of COVID-19, according to Judge-Executive Logan Chick at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. “I want to encourage everyone to wear their masks and social distance, and be vaccinated if you feel good about it,” said Chick opening the meeting.
You can access the fiscal court meetings by visiting logancountyky.gov. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find them on YouTube by typing in Logan County Fiscal Court and the date. The meetings have been closed to the public due to the pandemic, however, if someone wants to address the court or attend a meeting, they need to call the judge’s office at least 24 hours before the meeting they wished to attend so special accommodations could be made.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected official and department head reports. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court to manage the county’s financial affairs. Presiding over the meetings is Judge Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five, and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
There are 132 inmates in the county jail as of Tuesday morning, reported jailer Phil Gregory Tuesday. Seventy-three of those are classified as county, with 59 as state.
A question was asked of Gregory by magistrate Robert Chyle on Tuesday on how many inmates can be held on the state side of the jail? “That side can hold at least 80,” answered Gregory.
Litter along 44 miles of roadway in Logan County has been picked up recently, according to solid waste coordinator Nathan Cockrill. Cockrill reported 1205 bags were filled and 14 tires were found. This pickup effort was all due in part to six nonprofits and two jail crews, a part of the Litter Abatement program. Cockrill said he was very appreciative of all their hard work.
The county’s waste tire event has been rescheduled to the last weekend in July. Where the event will be held is still being discussed. Cockrill is looking at two possible sites to include behind the Logan County Ag Arena or where The Climb used to be off of 431 South, now owned by Jonathan Sears.
Cockrill reported Tuesday he had received complaints about litter around the transfer station in Auburn and reassured those around the court table Tuesday that he had spoken with both APEX and Scott Waste, the two tenets that own/operate the transfer station. “It’s been cleaned up,” said Cockrill adding that a plan of action is being discussed to keep it clean.
The court acknowledged the Logan County Extension Service budget. Extension agent Leann Martin said the board had no intention of raising tax rates. The rates for the up-and-coming fiscal year will be the same as last year. She did say the extension service had several different projects in the planning. The court also acknowledged the budgets of the Mud River Conservancy District and the Logan County Conservation District.
En-science was once again chosen by the court to treat black flies in the southern part of the county. The contract is the same as years past at $750 a day for up to 17 days. The state supplies the chemical used in the Red River and Whippoorwill Creek.
“It does make a great big difference,” said judge Chick mentioning a wedding he officiated a few years back in Adairville. He said the insect was so bad, it almost carried him and the bride away.
Com-Care, Inc. out of Ohio County was given the contract to run the county’s advanced life support ambulance service Tuesday. This will mark the 13th year Com-Care has operated the ambulance service in the county. This year the price tag will jump three% for a total of $195,468 compared to last fiscal year at $190,699. Jim Duke, owner, and CEO of Com-Care, Inc., was in attendance at the court meeting Tuesday.
“2020 has been a tough year for EMS. There was a significant drop in revenue and an increase in costs,” said Duke adding, “I hope we don’t repeat 2020 anytime soon.” Nothing else changed in the bid from last year.
Annual bids were opened Tuesday by the court. Selections are as follows:
Blacktop -Scotty’s Contracting & Stone
Fuel — Max Arnold & Son and Southern States (although both bids were rejected, the court voted to allow judge Chick to negotiate on working with both)
Tires — Raven and Trimble (although both bids were rejected, the court voted to allow judge Chick to negotiate on working with both)
Tile and pipe — Hagan & Stone
Rock — Hanson Aggregate
Cleaning supplies — CMSI
Plumbing and maintenance for jail — Stewart Richey
The county approved Tuesday the following:
The Rural Secondary Road Plan for 2021-2022
An easement for a school bus turn around at 4363 Plainview Church Road
To advertise for bids on radio equipment needed at the jail
To transfer a desk from the PVA office to the IT department
The county road aid cooperative program and resolution for the fiscal year in the amount of $1,564,032
Examination and lubrication agreement with DC Elevator contract for the Justice Center
A public road hearing was held Tuesday for the purpose of adding 390 feet and removing an old parcel of 40 feet of the J. Epperson Road from the county road system.
Judge Chick asked his court members at the end of Tuesday’s meeting if they had a figure in mind they were planning on adding to the 2021-2022 budget concerning future parks & recreation projects. Last fiscal year a majority of the court put back $250,000 for future projects. The body voted to put back another $250,000 for the up-and-coming fiscal year.
