County Attorney Joe Ross notified fiscal court at its last meeting he had been notified by Stefan Eckmann, Silicon Ranch Senior Manager of Project Development for the south Logan solar project, that the PILOT — Payment in Lieu of Taxes — agreement with the Commonwealth for this project was rejected.
“The state did not accept the PILOT agreement arrangement to where those funds would be deferred at the state level,” said Ross in open court. “If you’ll recall, they were contingent upon the money that was going to be spent and the PILOT agreement was what they were going to be saving at the state level and the fiscal court, the solar company and the schools would share in that,” he added. What does that mean for Logan County? Well, several things it appears.
First, Ross explained, “Because the state did not proceed as expected on the PILOT agreement, the solar company will have to pay the normal taxes.”
PILOT agreements are substitutions for tax payments for nonprofit entities. In their proposal, Silicon Ranch claimed their total tax liability to Logan County for the life of the project would average just over $107,000 a year, but with a PILOT agreement that number would be $200,000 a year.
Second, the project loses its main source of funding — the industrial revenue bonds. “The PILOT Agreement and Industrial Revenue Bond project between the county and Silicon Ranch was contingent on the KEDFA approving a state tax exemption that would be the basis of where the yearly payments to the county and schools would originate,” Ross said.
Ross continued, “Last week I was advised by Silicon Ranch that the KEDFA stated that their state tax exemption would only match what the local taxing entities abate, which in this case was nothing. The impact of this is that the PILOT Project and the Industrial Revenue Bond partnership will not move forward and Silicon Ranch will have to explore other avenues for funding the project.”
As for the project’s future, Eckmann said, “Silicon Ranch remains committed to building, owning, and operating a world-class renewable energy facility in Logan County to serve TVA and support economic development through its Green Invest program. In addition to a significant capital investment, the project will still contribute a substantial increase to the tax base and Logan County, and we look forward to being active members of the community for decades to come.”
Last fall, the Kentucky Public Service Commission, on behalf of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting, approved the 173-megawatt solar construction project planned for 1,569 acres of prime south Logan County farmland. However, the approval came with numerous conditions imposed requiring submission of additional information before, during, and after construction.
Several Logan Countians attended a public hearing in June 2022 criticizing the project. In the standing-room-only public meeting held by the Kentucky Public Service Commission at the Logan County Public Library, citizens voiced they believed the project was a terrible decision for Logan County. Among the concerns were environmental impact to prime farm land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.