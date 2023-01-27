RUSNWS-01-27-23 Solar Project

Solar panels are shown.

County Attorney Joe Ross notified fiscal court at its last meeting he had been notified by Stefan Eckmann, Silicon Ranch Senior Manager of Project Development for the south Logan solar project, that the PILOT — Payment in Lieu of Taxes — agreement with the Commonwealth for this project was rejected.

“The state did not accept the PILOT agreement arrangement to where those funds would be deferred at the state level,” said Ross in open court. “If you’ll recall, they were contingent upon the money that was going to be spent and the PILOT agreement was what they were going to be saving at the state level and the fiscal court, the solar company and the schools would share in that,” he added. What does that mean for Logan County? Well, several things it appears.

