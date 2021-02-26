Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick recommends people get on as many COVID-19 vaccine lists as they can.
The judge mentioned at the bi-monthly fiscal court meeting Tuesday that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke about beginning Phase 1C on the first of March. This will include anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, and all essential workers.
According to Chick, there have been 583,000 people in Kentucky who have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.
The judge’s office received word from the state to lower the American flag until Friday afternoon in observance of the 500,000 people in the United States who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Logan County has had 49 deaths as of Tuesday.
Chick began Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting going over sign-ups for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine sites listed in the Barren River Area Development District (Logan, Simpson, Butler, Warren, Edmonson, Hart, Barren, Allen, Metcalfe, and Monroe Counties) include:
The Medical Center at Bowling GreenCurrently taking appointments for Phase 1A and Phase 1B, and Phase 1C. To schedule an appointment you may now call 270-796-3200. You may also text ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200 or email vaccine@mchealth.net. Include your full name, date of birth, and phone number to be placed in the queue. Be sure to limit yourself to one submission per eligible person.
Greenwood Mall/Kroger
A regional vaccination site at the formers Sears store at the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. They will let you make an appointment even if you are not currently eligible. To sign up for rolling, seven-day appointments visit Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or call 866-211-5320.
CVS PharmacyCVS pharmacy will soon offer Covid vaccines. Visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for more information.
Walgreens PharmacyWalgreens pharmacy is offering COVID vaccines. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 and set up a profile to receive notifications.
Barren River District Health DepartmentSign up at https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/
Walmart Store #736 RussellvilleSign up at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
You can access the bi-monthly fiscal court meetings by visiting logancountyky.gov. After the meeting has been held, you can find them on YouTube by typing in Logan County Fiscal Court and the date. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The meetings have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, if someone wanted to address the court or attend a meeting, they would need to call the judge’s office at least 24 hours before the meeting they wished to attend so special accommodations could be made. “We have room for a few,” said Chick.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected official and department head reports.
There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court to manage the county’s financial affairs. Presiding over the meetings is Judge Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five, and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
Members of the court voiced their appreciation to the county road department Tuesday for all the hard work during the recent winter weather.
Although Logan County Coroner Mary Givens was absent at Tuesday’s meeting, she had sent word to the magistrates to contact their legislature in support of more funding to the Madisonville Medical Examiner’s Office. If the state closes that office, the county will have to send those requiring an autopsy to Louisville, which will cost more money.
The county is looking into purchasing a trailer to hold cardboard collected by the county’s recycling center. A few magistrates recently visited the center and came up with the idea of cutting out the middle man who drives the commodities to a recycler, and instead, start doing it locally. This would cause the county to go back on a recent contract entered into with Planet Recycling out of Tennessee to haul the recyclables, however, the county has a 30-day window to back out.
Buying a trailer would require upfront costs and take a while to earn it back, according to solid waste coordinator Nathan Cockrill. The recycling center only generated $3,000 last year. The center is completely separate from the curbside recycling program offered by Scott Waste Services.
Magistrate Davenport commented saying, “Anytime you cut out the middle man, long term, it would be better and save money at some point.”
Cockrill will be working with the equipment committee on seeking bids for a trailer, as well as a trucking company to hook up to the county’s new trailer and haul it.
The county is not opening, but instead holding on to, the one bid received to remount an E-350 Type III Braun Module ambulance. According to Com-Care’s John Holder, there are probably three more bids on their way that have gotten held up in the mail, possibly due to the weather. He said he has spoken with the company that did get its bid in, and they had no problem with waiting.
Magistrates held the first reading to amend an ordinance of the administrative code to include inventory control and destruction of surplus property containing protected information. This is a step the county is taking to include a program that recycles old county office computers.
As part of the county’s contract with electrical inspectors, records will now be expected to be in tip-top shape and inspectors will have to submit monthly reports to the county on work they have completed. Judge Chick said the state had contacted him on an inspector in Logan County who was having trouble with his records which sparked the move.
Magistrates held the first reading to amend an ordinance relating to personnel policies to create a new position for information technology director. This move was at the request of magistrate Davenport who felt the county needed someone to monitor and oversee its technology.
“I appreciate the court’s decision on this. I’ve had calls and messages from people in support of it. I think it’s going to be a good thing. Departments and other elected officials have seemed to have a little relief in hopes we might have somebody that can work on their stuff when they need help,” said Davenport, who made the motion that passed.
Court members permitted Judge Chick to participate in the KACo reverse auction to buy salt. The county has enough, said the judge, to start the next time if we have another snow.
Tom Harned, Executive Director of Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) attended Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting asking the magistrates to approve a resolution granting a local incentive to Tri Arrows that will allow a credit of the occupational license fee in an amount up to 0.75% for up to 10 years as part of the Kentucky Business Incentive. Tri Arrows created 60 new jobs with its expansion that is now complete. Harned’s request was approved unanimously.
