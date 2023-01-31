Barry, Dwight Marquis-01/17/2023-State Inmate
Blaine, Brian Kell-01/12/2023-Hold For Other
Blanchard, Amanda M.-01/13/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1St Deg, 1St Off (Methamphetamine)
Burke, William David-01/17/2023-State Inmate
Caufield, Robert C.-01/18/2023-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Dhein, Amber M.-01/15/2023-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1St Deg 1St Off (Drug Unspecified)
Duncan, Dakota Q.-01/18/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Duncan, Makayla A.-01/15/2023-Failure To Appear
Gardner, Donovan M.-01/15/2023-Speeding 25 Mph Over Limit-Careless Driving-Improper Use Of Left Lane-Overtaking Vehicle-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1St Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Appear-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st
Grise, Brian Ray-01/13/2023-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
Hagan, Timothy L.-01/13/2023-Failure To Appear
Harrell, Dakota James-01/18/2023-Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Assault 3rd Degree (Ems ,fire ,rescue Squad)
Hill, Jonathan G.-01/16/2023-Improper Lane Usage-Vehicles Keep To Right Except To Pass-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
Hurt, Jonathan D.-01/12/2023-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Jackson, Thomas William-01/17/2023-State Inmate
Justice, Mary Heather-01/16/2023-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Kennedy, Caleb Omeir-01/13/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Resisting Arrest-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Knight, Joseph Austin-01/13/2023-Assault, 2Nd Degree-Criminal Abuse 1St Degree-Child 12 Or Under-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000
Maskin, Patrick O.-01/17/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Strangulation 2nd Degree
Mcclure, De Anna Lynn-01/18/2023-Failure To Appear
Ransom, Martin Bryan-01/17/2023-State Inmate
Robinson, Bruce Raymond-01/17/2023-State Inmate
Rust, Courtney Belle-01/17/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Willful Remove/damage Boundary Marker W/o Felon In-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Persistent Felony Offender II
Slack, Whitney B.-01/12/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Statton, Elizabeth A.-01/17/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Substance, 1st Deg 2nd Or > Off (Methamphetamine)obs-Poss Of Marijuana
Stephens, Clevon-01/17/2023-State Inmate
Stumph, Richard Daniel-01/12/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Appear-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Szadkowski, Leslie Ann-01/15/2023-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Hitchhiking-Disregard Traffic Regulation By Pedestrian-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Thomas, John Wayne-01/17/2023-Failure To Appear
Thomas, Robert Edward-01/17/2023-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
White, Marc W.-01/12/2023-Harassing Communications-Harassment ( No Physical Contact)
Willoughby, Kevin A.-01/14/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
Willoughby, Sarah A.-01/14/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
