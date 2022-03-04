Construction has begun on an anticipated project that will see the repairing and replacement of sidewalks from the 7th Street bridge to Cherry Street, Russellville.
“The sidewalk project will repairing and replace nearly 3,900 linear feet of existing sidewalk,” said Russellville Utilities Director Jason Henderson. “Construction is expected to be completed by mid-May weather permitting.”
KMAC construction out of Madisonville was awarded the bid in December of 2021 being the lowest bidder at $286,633.
“We ask that citizens to exercise caution while traveling through these areas during construction and we appreciate your patience in advance,” said Henderson.
“We are excited to finally be able to begin the first of several sidewalk projects in our city,” said Russellville Mayor mark Stratton. “God has blessed our city as we continue to make improvements to our infrastructure.”
In 2021, the City of Russellville replaced several hundred feet of sidewalk on East 4th Street during a water project. This time around, the city decided on 7th Street because it is one of the largest streets in town and has the most sidewalks in need of repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.