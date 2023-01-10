Britt, Jerry W.-12/29/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1St Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Caudill, Taylor L.-01/01/2023-Speeding 21 Mph Over Limit-Improper Use Of Left Lane-Overtaking Vehicle-Oper Motor Vehicle U/influ Alcohol < 21 Yoa .02-.07
Collins, Jessica S.-12/30/2022-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Crick, Jeremy S.-01/01/2023-Careless Driving-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Day, Kristen L.-01/03/2023-Failure To Appear
Ervin, Terry L.-01/03/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police — 1st Offense-Arson 3rd Degree-Business-Defrauding A Secured Creditor (Over $100)obs-Theft By Fail To Mak Req Disp Of Property $500 < $10,000
Figueroa, Jorge R.-01/04/2023-Tbut Or Disp Auto $1,000 < $10,000
Gant, Elizabeth D.-12/29/2022-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operator’s License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Poss A Cont Sub-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Hankins, Kenneth Ray-01/02/2023 -Careless Driving-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Drug Paraphernalia — Deliver/manufacture-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Hardin, Johnnie L.-01/03/2023-Indecent Exposure, 1st Degree, 1st Offense-Sodomy, 1st Degree — Victim-Sexual Abuse, 1St Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age-Incest — Victim U/12 Yoa Or Serious Physical Injury-Persistent Felony Offender II
Jones, Cody L.-01/02/2023-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Theft-Receipt Of Stolen Credit/debit Card (1 Card)
Lapierre, Joseph S.-12/30/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Lee, Randall W.-12/31/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Resisting Arrest-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1St-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer
Leftrick, Brittany L.-12/30/2022-Failure To Appear-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Marshall, Keasha S.-01/01/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Morehead, Duane E.-01/01/2023-Rear License Not Illuminated-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Possession Of Synthetic Drugs — 1st Offense
Morgan, John Chris-01/03/2023-Reckless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Ozanne, Shannon R.-01/02/2023-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Driving-DUI Suspended License (3rd Offense)
Sharp, Jeremy Wade-01/03/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Sydnor, Mark Eugene-12/31/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Thomas, Rodney J.-01/01/2023-Failure To Appear-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Tucker, Dashawn L.-01/04/2023-Possession Of Firearm By Conv Felon obs
Walden-Porter, Mallary Renee-12/29/2022-Failure To Appear
Warren, Leslie H.-12/30/2022-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500-Fraud Use Cred Card U/$500 W/6 Month Period
Wilkerson, Jasmine L.-01/01/2023-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Willeford, Michael D.-01/04/2023-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
