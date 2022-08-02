Cheryl Allen, Chief of the Russellville Rural Fire Department, will be delivering drinking water to those affected by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky early next week. If you would like to donate a case(s) of water, please put them in front of Russellville Rural Fire Department, 101 Fisher Drive, Russellville, on the bench, in front of the bench, or anywhere to the left of the entry door. If you would like to make monetary donations, you can contact Allen through Facebook messaging.
In an attempt to help as well, the Russellville Independent School System will be setting up a table at Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4 to accept donations that will be delivered to Eastern Kentucky.
