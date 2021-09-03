The ugly gray boards surrounding privately owned property around a portion of Russellville’s square, have transformed into bright-colored works of art almost overnight thanks to Logan County Chamber Executive Director Polly Steenbergen who spearheaded this project gathering several volunteers who have stepped forward to turn something negative into something positive.
The boards now display beautiful flowers, geometric shapes, and bare the names of respective cities that make up Logan County, all painted in vivid colors. Heading down East 4th Street are representations of both the Russellville and Logan County School System’s colors.
This well-thought-out project could not be possible without community members taking the time out of their days and nights to lend a helping hand, holding a paintbrush.
