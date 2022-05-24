The Russellville Lady Panthers of 2022 did something this weekend that no other Lady Panther team has ever done in school history. They won the 13th District championship. Russellville entered the district tournament as the #3 seed after Logan County and Franklin. The Lady Panthers took down the top seed Franklin-Simpson 8-4 on Friday night. On Saturday, they won the championship after defeating Logan County 10-6.
The championship game on Saturday was bumped up an hour to avoid potential storms later in the evening. The Lady Cougars were the home team. Russellville stepped to the plate first and went in order as Logan County pitcher Shelby Gettings got three pop outs on five pitches. Hailey Burgess led off the bottom of the first for Logan with a single. The Lady Cougars would have runners on second and third after a walk and ground out. Pitcher Addie Mosier was able to escape the inning with no runs allowed after getting a ground out and fly out.
Russellville had a huge second inning. Gettings got the first out quickly on a strikeout. The Lady Panthers would score six runs before another out was recorded. Reese Croslin walked. Addie Mosier singled. Croslin would score the first run of the game on an error. Brinley Mason singled in two runs to make it 3-0. Ja’eda Poindexter followed with another single, putting runners on first and second. A’miyah Collier cleared the bases with a home run to left. It was 6-0 Russellville going into the bottom of the second.
The Lady Cougars started the bottom of the second off with a Kinley Holloway single. An error put runners on first and second after Shayla Johnson hit a fly to center. A sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. McKenzie Robinson knocked in the first run for Logan County with a single. Hailey Burgess followed with another RBI single to make it 6-2 before the inning came to a close.
The Lady Cougars would cut the lead in half during the bottom of the third inning. Ali Garrett hit a grounder to third which scored Kinley Holloway to make it 6-3. Holloway reached earlier on a triple. Nora Epley hit a sacrifice fly to score Shelby Gettings in the bottom of the next inning. Russellville led 6-4 going into the top of the 5th inning.
The Lady Panthers got another run in the 5th after Jaylah Kees reached on an error and scored when Addie Mosier hit a double to left. The score would remain 7-4 until the top of the 6th inning. Ja’eda Poindexter doubled and Collier was intentionally walked to put two runners on for Jacklyn Zuege. Senior Zuege hit a 3-run bomb to right center field to make it 10-4.
The Lady Cougars chipped away at the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Gettings led off with a single. Emerson McKinnis reached on an error. A fielder’s choice and another error loaded the bases for Kinley Holloway. Holloway reached on an error that scored two more runs for Logan County. It was 10-6 with two outs when Logan County loaded the bases again. Russellville was able to escape after Reese Croslin caught a deep fly in left field.
Neither team was able to score again and 10-6 was the final. The Russellville Lady Panthers had won the 13th District championship for the first time.
Addie Mosier pitched the complete game for Russellville. She allowed seven hits and only two earned runs.
Shelby Gettings went 1.1 innings for Logan County, allowing two hits and three earned runs. Shayla Johnson tossed 5.2 innings and struck out three.
The Lady Panthers (23-11) and Lady Cougars (18-14) will both advance to the 4th Region tournament.
