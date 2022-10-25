Students in Stephanie Wheeldon’s enrichment class at Auburn School have been learning how to destress for success. Each week during the school year, they are sharing with others ideas on how to be more mindful of stress levels and how to manage stress in a healthy way. One week, students went to the park, laid on yoga mats, and practiced deep breathing. Part of the enrichment work is sharing information within the community.
“One way I destress, is to hang out with family,” said Kalie Gipson, a 7th grader. “I have always found joy in hanging out with people such as my grandma and my mother. Also, another way is to listen to music. I honestly would rather listen to music than do anything else to take away stress. I always listen to music when I’m doing something that could cause me stress. Positive self-talk helps me a lot when it comes to going out to places to just calm my social anxiety. Another way that helps calms me is talking to my grandma she has always been caring and there for me and she always gives me great advice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.