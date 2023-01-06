RUSNWS-01-06-23 Jail Woes

The Logan County Detention Center is shown.

At the first Logan County Fiscal Court meeting of the year, newly elected jailer Joshua Toomey reported there were serious maintenance issues and health hazards at the detention center. The issues, he says, are both inside and out at the jail.

“There is roof damage and water damage,” Toomey told the court Tuesday. He added, “I discovered an indoor recreation area where the drain isn’t working, and it’s flooding. There is also a hallway flooding through an outside door.” He continued listing the problems discovered, “There are central heat and air units out. We have fans in the halls blowing into the cells just trying to circulate air.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.