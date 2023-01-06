At the first Logan County Fiscal Court meeting of the year, newly elected jailer Joshua Toomey reported there were serious maintenance issues and health hazards at the detention center. The issues, he says, are both inside and out at the jail.
“There is roof damage and water damage,” Toomey told the court Tuesday. He added, “I discovered an indoor recreation area where the drain isn’t working, and it’s flooding. There is also a hallway flooding through an outside door.” He continued listing the problems discovered, “There are central heat and air units out. We have fans in the halls blowing into the cells just trying to circulate air.”
Toomey reported other problems he believed to me more serious and could possibly pose a health risk to the jail’s staff and inmates. “We have a mold and mildew problem. Two entire sections on the Class D restricted custody side are shut down and used for storage due to the smell from water damage,” said the jailer. Another issue is falling ceiling tiles throughout the building.
The new jailer stated he has contacted local companies contracted with the county to assess the HVAC and plumbing issues. However, he also shared that the jail’s staff made him aware these companies have been contacted in the past but they failed to show up.
With a new state jail inspector, Toomey arranged for a walk-through of the jail to demonstrate his awareness and how he is attempting to handle the situation there. He invited court members to join on this walk through to see the issues for themselves.
Toomey did not return phone calls seeking additional comment.
