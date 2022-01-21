Keith Pyles of the Franklin Favorite recently reported about a proposed splash pad at Franklin-Simpson Community Park. Simpson County’s Fiscal Court discussed the idea during a meeting held on Jan. 18th.
A splash pad was one of the top contenders on a countywide survey the Logan County Fiscal Court paid Western Kentucky University for in 2019 to show what Logan citizens wanted to see in their community as far as parks and recreation. The survey was sent to 4,500 random addresses and PO boxes in Logan County and appeared online. Nothing from this survey has come to fruition yet, however.
Residents were asked to evaluate Logan County as a place to live, raise children, work, visit, and retire. The majority of responses given said the county was excellent or good with regard to living, working, and retiring here. For the most part, those who responded liked living in Logan County but felt more money needed to be spent on walking/nature trails, a splash pad, an amphitheater, and a gym facility (including basketball and volleyball).
A splash pad is a recreational area that can shower, spray, rain, mist, and shoot streams of water, reported Pyles. Simpson’s fiscal court approved a motion for the county’s Judge-Executive, Mason Barnes to obtain costs for an architect to provide information for a splash pad.
“This community has been asking for something like that to be done for quite a while now,” said Simpson County Magistrate Marty Chandler believing $200,000 the county has available could pay for a splash pad.
Logan County’s fiscal court has been setting aside funds in a separate line item for future parks and recreations projects thanks to magistrate Thomas Bouldin who pushed the action two years ago to put back $250,000 a year. No specific projects have been determined for these funds.
Logan County has recently partnered with the Logan County Fair Board and extension service on building an outdoor arena off the bypass next to an indoor arena already there. This project could cost close to a million and a half dollars, with the county pledging up to $375,000 towards it.
