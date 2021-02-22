Despite much warmer temperatures that resulted to a large part of the snow and ice melting on Sunday, Logan County schools remained closed to in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 22.
The district made the call on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.
“Our crews have been out all day today assessing county roads and have determined that it would be safest to have an NTI/virtual day tomorrow,” the district said in a message announcing the decision.
Logan County schools were out all of last week following a snow and ice storm that came through over the previous weekend.
On Friday, superintendent Paul Mullins made the decision to have an actual “snow day” with no virtual instruction at all.
“We had one day in our calendar that we could play with and I was waiting until we had some real winter weather to use it,” Mullins said.
Students will not have to make the day up, but teachers will be required to make it up after school is out in order to fulfill their contracts.
Russellville Independent schools also missed every day last week, but conditions were good enough inside the city limits to allow in-person classes to resume in for Russellville High School and Stevenson Elementary.
