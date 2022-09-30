Basic Cake Decorating Class
Learn how to make bread on Tuesdays, Oct. 25, through Nov. 8. Instructor, Debbie Wilson. The cost will be $35 per student for the 3 classes. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Friday, Oct 21.
Bread-Making
A one-time class to be held Saturday, Oct. 29 offers hands-on bread-making steps (also demonstrating using a stand mixer) plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread! Instructor, Martin Elmes, at Russellville High School, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost will be $40.00 per student. Bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, Oct 27.
There must be a minimum of five enrolled in the class with a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes. Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni Nugent, Community Education Director, (270) 726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
