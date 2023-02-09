On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 6:19 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Franklin Road.
Upon arrival and through investigation, it was found that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville, Ky. was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Franklin Road when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel, and struck a 2000 Toyota Tacoma being operated by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin, Ky.
