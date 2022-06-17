Due to the overwhelming number of requests for preschool enrollment at the Kaye Wilkins Early Childhood Primary Academy in Russellville, the school will begin the 2022-2023 year by accepting only those students who qualify for the program. All other families wishing to enroll their preschool-aged children in the program will be placed on a waiting list and contacted as soon as spots become available.
“We apologize for any inconvenience but are so excited to know that our preschool program continues to be successful and provides a high-quality early learning experience to ensure our students are prepared to be successful in Kindergarten,” said Kenney Hartman, Director of Special Programs.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a screening please contact us Linda Shelton, Preschool Program Coordinator at 270-791 2217 or email linda.shelton@russellville.kyschools.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.