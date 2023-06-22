The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6000 block of Nashville Road for a suspicious vehicle left abandoned in a driveway, Upon arrival, Deputy Luke Whittaker discovered a gold Honda passenger car with Tennessee tags, unoccupied. Confirmed through dispatch, the vehicle was entered stolen from Clarksville, Tenn.
While waiting for the vehicle to be removed by tow truck, Kristie Burks, 38, from Tullahoma, Tenn., returned to the scene stating she was the driver and had run out of gas. It was determined that Burks had borrowed the vehicle but never returned it after several days.
