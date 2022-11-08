On the morning of Sept. 21 at about 9:30 a.m. on Adairville’s square, Kourtney Bilyeu, owner of Bilyeu Grill on Wheels, and her friend and employee, Kayla Young, were injured in a flash fire while setting up for the day. It has now been 44 days, and both ladies are doing well.
“I don’t remember the accident. I remember more after the fire,” said Kourtney. She added, “I remember running to the distillery and the ambulance coming.”
Both ladies experienced second and third-degree burns on their arms and legs. Kourtney was burned on 42% of her body, and Kayla on 50%. “Kayla had it worse in the beginning, but she’s doing much better, “ said Kourtney. While Kayla remains hospitalized, Kourtney is now home, and both are working toward getting their strength back.
When asked what the community can do for both families, Kourtney said, “Keep praying for us. We’ve got a village. The community has been amazing and been there for us.” She added, “I can’t say enough good things about our county and how everyone has come together for the both of us.”
Bethany Church of Christ is happy to collect your donation for those interested in donating meals, necessities, or financially to either family. For financial contributions, their mailing address is 620 Lickskillet Road, Olmstead, KY 42265.
As for the future of Bilyeu Grill on Wheels, Kourtney said, “I’m ready to get back and get better than ever and to continue serving the community.” She wants everyone to know they haven’t stopped serving their customers. She added, “We still do catering. My husband and friends have jumped up and kept all my catering going. We’re still here if there are factories or someone who needs catering in the coming holiday season.”
“We’re thankful for everything. Thankful for God keeping us alive and everyone’s prayers. We were committed to serving the community, but now we’ll be more committed than before,” said Kourtney.
