Story and photos By Chis Cooper
Springtime brings out flowers, budding trees, and good moods but it also brings out kids who have been cooped up in the house for the winter, as well as a pandemic over the past several months.
With parks being opened back up, parents and their young ones are taking advantage of some good ole fashioned fresh air, especially if the weather cooperates, as it has done on and off in Logan County the past few days.
