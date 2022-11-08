The Logan Christian Academy will be hosting the “Good Citizen Event” on Nov. 17th, from 5-8 p.m., at 505 E. 9th Street, Russellville, Ky. The LCA would love for families to make plans to attend.
“We hope you will invite your family and friends, as well as your pastor and members of your church to attend this important event,” said Holly Bowman of LCA. “This event covers topics that are highly important for the active Christian, especially those adult Christians with children being raised up in this current culture.”
This event will feature guest speaker, Joshua Hershberger, an attorney, minister, and speaker.
Hershberger stated, “The Good Citizen Project” is to equip church leaders and other committed Christians to be Gospel-centered citizens. The goal of the Good Citizen Project is to transform our communities, states, and nation through the power of the Gospel. You can find out more about the Good Citizen Project at www.goodcitizen.us.
Topics covered during this event are “Religious Liberty” and “The Shadow War”.
“Religious freedom is under deep scrutiny and even attack these days,” said Hershberger who will give updates on religious liberty issues relevant to Christian education, as well as explore developments in cultural engagement, and explains a strategy for preserving religious liberty for the next generation.
“We are experiencing the forceful collision of two worldviews in culture, in the church, in our families, and in our own hearts. We often think of this collision as some grand, pitched battle between the good guys and the bad guys where the lines are clear, our allegiance certain. But this struggle is more akin to a shadow war, one of misinformation, deceit, and quiet uncertainty. As Christians, we are called to stand firm. But why? On what? How?” said Hershberger whop will offer key Biblical truths for just such a cultural moment.
The Logan Christian Academy has already secured one sponsor that has offered to cover a portion of this event but is looking for another individual, business, or church sponsor to cover the remaining portion. Sponsors will be included and mentioned in all advertising for this event. If you or someone you know would like to sponsor the remaining cost of this event ($350), please contact Mrs. Holly Bowman at Logan Christian Academy in Russellville, Ky. at 270-946-1317
