The Logan Christian Academy will be hosting the “Good Citizen Event” on Nov. 17th, from 5-8 p.m., at 505 E. 9th Street, Russellville, Ky. The LCA would love for families to make plans to attend.

“We hope you will invite your family and friends, as well as your pastor and members of your church to attend this important event,” said Holly Bowman of LCA. “This event covers topics that are highly important for the active Christian, especially those adult Christians with children being raised up in this current culture.”

