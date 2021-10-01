LCHS students to perform in local orchestra

Three Logan County High School students have been selected to be members of the Bowling Green Youth Orchestra (BGYO).
BGYO is a full symphony orchestra open to students from grades 6-12 who play an orchestral instrument and have at least two years of experience on their instruments. The orchestra plays classical, movie, musical, pops, and other types of symphonic music. The 2021-2022 season will feature two formal concerts (dates TBA). The youth orchestra is conducted by Dr. Brian St. John, the Baker Professor of Music and Director of Orchestras at Western Kentucky University.
Students who auditioned and will represent LCHS are as follows:
Claire Dayton (10) on clarinet. Claire is the daughter of David and Kelly Dayton of Franklin.
Cooper Gregory (10) on percussion. Cooper is the son of Jon and Laura Gregory of Auburn.
Clare Perkins (9) on trumpet. Clare is the daughter of Andy and Megan Perkins of Adairville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.