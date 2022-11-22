Nathan Cockrill, Logan County’s Solid Waste Coordinator, often learns about illegal dumping, and surprisingly he sometimes finds it in or near a cemetery. The most recent discovery reported to Cockrill is building-material debris on the edge of Macedonia Cemetery in Auburn.
The cinder blocks discovered seem trivial, but they can lead others to believe they can also dump trash in the cemetery. Even worse, someone may dump household trash in the future if the items are left alone. Mere feet away, and on another property, is a pile of household trash, including a washing machine. It is unclear which trash pile was dumped first, but Cockrill is investigating both.
