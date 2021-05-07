Most people who live around Russellville know how to navigate the public square. There are those who are visiting the county seat, however, that may get a little confused as to which way you can go and when you can do it.
Because of this, members of the Russellville City Council have asked their mayor to look into ways that can better inform drivers when they approach the town’s square.
Councilman Larry Wilcutt asked Tuesday, “Why can’t they stripe the circle around so that people know where they are supposed to be?”
Mayor Mark Stratton said he will be seeing Joe Plunk of the transportation cabinet the week after next and will inquire about the issue. The state and federal governments share responsibility for the square that comes off of 68-80. “We had a conversation one time before I was mayor, and I think they tried that one time and then ditched it after one paving, but I’ll ask him,” said Stratton.
The mayor told his council he was sitting in his office one day and there was somebody coming off 4th Street turning the wrong way to come pay their water bill.
“I know there used to be arrows there that have worn out,” said the mayor.
Councilwoman Diane Walker said she felt even arrows would help.
“They do still come up from the Lewisburg way and go straight on through instead of turning,” said Walker.
Wilcutt noted the square was the same as a roundabout.
“If they would put some signage up, it may help,” said Wilcutt.
Councilman Jimmy Davenport added to the discussion asking if he had dreamed there once were islands in the square, to which the mayor answered, “there once were.”
“People just ran over them,” chuckled Wilcutt.
Stratton said he remembered as a kid it was so busy on the square on Fridays and Saturdays they would have police officers directing traffic because it was just so clogged up.
“But that was a long, long time ago,” laughed the mayor.
Councilman Bill Decker mentioned there was an issue coming into the square from south Main Street where vehicles are supposed to yield to traffic coming around the square.
“To me, there needs to be a yield sign coming down Main Street. You’re supposed to yield to the circle. I see that ran so many times and people breaking and blowing horns. I know there is a sign up there. I know where it’s at. But, I wish it could be more visible some way,” said Decker who came up with the idea of adding a pole with an extension on it where it hung out over the street and could be more visible. Wilcutt said he had had that thought as well.
“Since we have decorative lights, why not put a decorative pole over the street with an arm and some flashing yellow lights?” asked Wilcutt. “In this day and time with all this solar, there’s no reason it has to have electricity run to it. You just put some solar panels on and have some flashing yellow lights to draw attention to it.”
Stratton said it would be a good time for some of these changes considering the city will be working on the square in the up-and-coming fiscal year. One of the projects the city will be taking on includes the removal of the two bump-outs on the corner of 5th and Main Streets and across from the side of the Chamber of Commerce.
Councilwoman Walker asked the mayor about truck traffic in the city.
“Along the same line of traffic, what about the truck traffic?” asked Walker. “I went to the new BBQ place (bottom of 9th Street) one night last week and there were seven trucks coming down 9th Street.”
Being a state highway, the city cannot make the trucks on 9th Street take the bypass, which is suggested.
“I expect a lot of them (truck drivers) are following their GPS,” said Wilcutt.
