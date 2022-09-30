RUSNWS-09-30-22 KLC Swears 1

Pictured left to right are Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes, Southgate Mayor James Hamberg, and Benton Mayor Rita Dotson taking the oath of office.

The Kentucky League of Cities swore in a new president, Southgate Mayor James Hamberg. KLC members elected Hamberg to the office at the annual Conference & Expo in Owensboro. Hamberg will lead the statewide organization for the next year and testify on the League’s behalf in Frankfort.

The League also administered the oath of office to Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes, who will serve as the first vice president, and Benton Mayor Rita Dotson, who takes on the second vice president role. Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott becomes the League’s immediate past president.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.