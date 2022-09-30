The Kentucky League of Cities swore in a new president, Southgate Mayor James Hamberg. KLC members elected Hamberg to the office at the annual Conference & Expo in Owensboro. Hamberg will lead the statewide organization for the next year and testify on the League’s behalf in Frankfort.
The League also administered the oath of office to Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes, who will serve as the first vice president, and Benton Mayor Rita Dotson, who takes on the second vice president role. Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott becomes the League’s immediate past president.
Hamberg promised to spend the next year listening to city leaders across the state and advocating on their behalf. He told attendees at the induction ceremony that he intends to travel the state and visit as many cities as possible. “One of the great honors of my life is to accept the presidency of the Kentucky League of Cities,” Hamberg said. “I intend to work diligently, solicit help, and listen. We will work hard to improve the quality of life in all cities.”
“The opportunity to serve the League as its first vice president is truly humbling,” responded Hughes. “I want all the city officials who have supported the League and me to know I am proud to serve the organization and its members. We will work on behalf of city officials and their constituents so Kentucky cities can continue to grow and prosper.”
Mayor Dotson was thankful for her transition to the leadership team. “I am honored that KLC members have entrusted me to take on this role, and I look forward to working with Mayor Hamberg, Mayor Hughes, J.D., and all the staff and members at KLC. We are all stronger and more effective for cities when we work together.”
KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney thanked all three mayors for their willingness to serve not just their local communities but the League as well. “We know these local leaders are already focused full-time on the needs of their cities,” he said. “The fact that they are also willing to step up and advocate on behalf of all cities is testament to their passion for Kentucky, its citizens, and cities of all sizes. We are lucky to have them in these key leadership roles.”
Chaney thanked Traugott for his work over the past year on behalf of the League and for his friendship. “The time we have spent with Mayor Traugott has been a blessing, not just for the League but for city officials, the KLC staff, and me,” he remarked. “He is a wonderful mayor, a dedicated father and husband, and an outstanding friend. We are grateful for his leadership and for all he has done to advocate on behalf of cities across the state.”
