Logan Economic Alliance-Development (LEAD) Executive Director Jim DeCesare returned to fiscal court Tuesday as promised, to ask the body for financial support to build a 100,000 square foot speculative building at the Shelton Lane Industrial Park in Russellville. DeCesare asked the court to either serve as a co-signer on a loan or issue a bond. DeCesare said Logan County is in the sweet spot for industrial development and a building will make it happen.
According to DeCesare, recent statistics show 6,000 people leave Logan County every day to work elsewhere while 3,000 come into the county to work. This is a net loss of 3,000. “Our goal is to create industrial jobs to allow residents to stay here and not have to commute,” said DeCesare.
The Industrial Development Authority (IDA), an arm of LEAD, owns the property on Shelton Lane that is ready for industrial development. However, what it lacks to be competitive and “Speed to Market” ready, is a building.
“Right now, we have a pad ready for an 80,000 square foot building. However, site selectors are now saying 100,000 square feet is the minimum. We would like to put 100,000 square foot speculative building on that site that could be expanded as much as 400,000 square feet if needed,” said DeCesare.
Since DeCesare has been with LEAD (July 2021), there have been 8-9 site visits, all looking for a 100,000 square foot building. DeCesare noted there was a prospect that looked at the Shelton Lane site but ended up going to Warren County because they already had a building ready. “Eighty% of our clients want a building under construction or one that has been newly constructed to move into,” said DeCesare.
There are several “nice things” about the Shelton Lane site, noted DeCesare. All the utilities are there and there could be a rail spur added if needed. The location is 1,000 feet from a 4-lane bypass, with Russellville being one of only two cities in the state that have a complete bypass. The property is already zoned heavy industrial. All that it needs is a building, which DeCesare says would be sold or leased within two years.
DeCesare said he has talked to five different contractors and the cost will be approximately $4 million. The timeline for the building completion is between 10-12 months.
“We have a great opportunity here. We are centrally located and just need a little help getting it done.
County Attorney Joe Ross said he will look into what would be more feasible for the county, to co-sign a loan, or issue a bond.
It would be set up on a 20-year note, said DeCesare asking the county to cover the debt service until the building is sold and then the court would be made whole. The county would be out nothing, said DeCesare.
Magistrate Jason Harper thinks it’s a good plan but wants to do more research on the best way to go about it.
It was mentioned that DeCesare should take this to the Russellville City Council asking the members to get involved considering the industrial site was within the city limits. “Maybe the City of Russellville could be a co-signer as well,” said Magistrates Thomas Bouldin and Tyler Davenport.
Also in support of the idea, magistrate Davenport said, “The more industry we can bring in, the better future the county has.”
DeCesare told the court he will begin the process of seeking out local banking institutions to see if there is any interest in loaning the funds.
